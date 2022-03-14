CMDA increases infra development charges, burden on buyers, say builders

Chennai :

As per an order issued by CMDA member-secretary Anshul Mishra, the IDC rate has been hiked to Rs 218 per square metre. The new rate will come into effect from April 1. CMDA would revise the IDC during every financial year.





The revision was made after the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) requested the planning authority to increase the infrastructure development charges. “Infrastructure development charge is collected from building owners while applying for planning permission and the revision is applicable across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The new revision is for the financial year 2022-23,” said a senior CMDA official.





The official added that the charges collected from building owners would be deposited in Metro Water’s bank account for providing water and sewerage connections. “Building owners who fail to pay the charges will not get water and sewerage connections.” During the 2021-22 fiscal, the IDC charge has been fixed at Rs 198 per sqm. In 2020-20 financial year, the charge was collected at Rs. 180 per sqm.





When asked, S Ram Prabhu of Builders’ Association of India opined that the development charges levied from the builders are already on the higher side. “Builders have to pay around Rs 90 to Rs 100 per sqft as various charges to CMDA and the Greater Chennai Corporation, which is excluding OSR charges. The burden of extra charges will only be transferred on to the consumers,” he said.