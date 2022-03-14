People welcome new Metro stations

Chennai :

The commuters welcomed the opening of the two new stations at Theradi, the busy market area of Tiruvottiyur, and Wimco Nagar Depot that offers a big parking space. According to the CMRL staff at Tiruvottiyur station, a lot of people enthusiastically enquired about the opening of the stations. “More number of commuters used the Metro train services even though it was Sunday and the first day of the opening. We expect very good footfall during weekdays at Theradi station, which is located in a populated area,” the staff said.





However, a commuter who resides at Jothinagar opined that the parking area being small at the Theradi station would be a letdown.





The Wimco Nagar Depot station saw fewer commuters making use of the train services. “We are hoping to get commuters from the adjacent areas such as Ennore, Kathivakkam and Ernavoor. The bigger parking space will also help,” a staff at the Wimco Depot station said.





CMRL has announced that parking at the Wimco Nagar Depot Metro Station would be free of cost till March 31. The Wimco Nagar depot station is in addition to the eight stations on the 9-km phase-1 extension between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar.