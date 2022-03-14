Speeding car hits auto, man falls to death from flyover

Chennai :

The accident happened on the Outer Ring Road near Mannivakkam on Saturday night, said the police, adding that the victim fell from about 50 feet and died on the spot.





The deceased was identified as R Murugan (35) of Brahma Desam near Villupuram. The accident happened on the flyover near Mannivakkam junction when the auto proceeding towards Pattabiram was rammed from behind by the speeding car. Murugan was thrown away in the impact and he fell from a height of 50 feet and died on the spot.





Fellow motorists caught the college students in the car and handed them over to Otteri police. The driver was identified as S Karan (20) of Pattabiram, a third-year engineering student who was driving his father’s car. The others were S Darshan Prasad (20) of Veppampattu, Austin (20) of Pattabiram, and A Nithin (20) and Sunil Kumar (20) of Nemilichery, all pursuing engineering degree in different colleges.





Police said Karan and friends went to celebrate his birthday and were returning home after the party. None of them suffered injuries in the accident, said officials, adding that they were inquiring if the youth were under the influence of alcohol.





Meanwhile, Murugan’s body was sent to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination.