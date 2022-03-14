Friends hacked to death by gang, police suspect case of mistaken identity

Chennai :

The deceased, Azaruddin (30) of Gowripet near Avadi, a fish vendor, and Sundar (30) of the same locality, an auto driver, were found dead at the OCF ground, a few metres away from the Avadi Assistant Commissioner’s office. It was Azaruddin’s father Anwar Basha who received information about the murders and alerted the police.





The investigation by Avadi Tank Factory police revealed that the gang led by the main suspect, Manikandan, wanted to eliminate their friends, Jegan and Yasin, who had stripped and filmed Manikandan two weeks ago and threatened him to part with Rs 1 lakh not to leak the video on social media.





Jegan and Manikandan were used to be friends, until the former eloped and married the other man’s wife. After she refused to return, Manikandan too married another woman, said the police.





“Jegan met Manikandan two weeks ago and took him to a secluded place where he and his friends allegedly stripped and filmed him, and demanded Rs 1 lakh from Manikandan not to leak the video online. Manikandan reportedly agreed to pay up in 10 days,” said police.





On Saturday, Manikandan asked Jegan and Yasin to come to the OCF ground claiming that the money was ready. They took their friends Azaruddin and Sundar along to the meeting where Manikandan served them liquor. Suddenly, Manikandan’s men who were hiding in the ground surrounded the four and started attacking them with machetes. Jegan and Yasin managed to escape, but the other two were murdered on the spot. Avadi Tank Factory police have secured and have launched a hunt for Manikandan.