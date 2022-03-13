Pharmacies shouldn't be taking blood test: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said pharmacies shouldn't be taking blood tests. He was addressing the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories)

conference on the occasion of Lab Technicians Day at Amma Arangam in Anna Nagar on Sunday.





The conference discussed about quality-control. The consortium of technicians presented a set of eight demands, which included placing a check on pharmacies taking blood test.





Speaking on this, Subramanian said "pharmacies can't take blood test, those who are trained for it alone should do it. People should be doing their jobs alone. Will it not be unethical for technicians to prescribe medicines? it is the same with pharmacies running blood tests". A strict inspection to check such activities will be in place, he added.





The Minister also gave his word to set up a committee to address the eight demands of the lab technicians.