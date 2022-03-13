OLX fraud: ONGC engineer loses Rs 56,000 to fraudster who posed as buyer

Chennai :

An ONGC engineer who wanted to sell his used refrigerator, posted a free advertisement on the online sale platform OLX, ended up losing Rs 56,000 to a fraudster who posed as a buyer and sent him QR codes in the guise of making the payment.





The victim Shikar Shukla of Arcot Road Vadapalani who is working in ONGC in Karaikal posted the ad in February and received a phone call immediately from an unknown person expressing interest to buy the fridge.





The fraudster agreed to make the payment without any negotiation and sent the victim some links on WhatsApp. While the victim was told that he should scan the QR code to get the money credited in his account, Rs 18,000 was withdrawn from his account.





When he questioned the online conman about the withdrawal, the man 'apologised' for the wrong link and sent him another phishing link.





Shukla scanned the QR codes thrice and lost Rs 54,000 in total before realising that he was duped.





On Saturday, Shukla lodged a complaint at Vadapalani police station and it has been forwarded to the T Nagar cyber cell for investigation.