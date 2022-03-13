Double murder in Avadi, hunt on for suspects

Chennai :

Two men were hacked to death by unidentified persons in Avadi on Saturday night and the police have launched a hunt for the suspects.





The deceased were identified as Azaruddin (30) of Gowripet, a fish vendor, and Sundar (30), an auto driver, of the same locality.





The incident happened at OCF ground, a few metres away from the Avadi Assistant Commissioner's office.





The information about the double murder was recieved by Azaruddin's father Anwar Bashaand who alerted the police.





Both of them had several hacking marks and their faces had been defaced.





Their bodies were retrieved and sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.





Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.





Further investigation is on whether they were murdered over previous enmity.