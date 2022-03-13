Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





The Eight of Cups shows that it is time for changes or some sort of a transition as you could be walking away from things that do not serve you well now. This could be the culmination of dissatisfaction with your life and that you wish to experience something more that is in alignment with your inner being. You could already have been exploring options to figure this part out. There is also a feeling of being tired.





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





The Five of Wands suggests there is some sort of conflict in your life and this can be an insidious thing that nags you and not let you live with peace and contentment. It could be an existing conflict or one that is brewing. It shows communication issues and which is why you will see that no agreement or understanding takes place. This can be addressed by ensuring what you say and do are the same.





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The card Judgement, focuses on the moment as we reflect and evaluate and introspect for ourselves about actions done. Only through self-reflection that one gets a clear and objective understanding of where one is right now. As every action has a reaction this is the time to check on ourselves to see if we are doing all the right things. And this is the message of this card for you now.





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The Ace of Cups shows it is time to let go of whatever emotional baggage you have and start living life to the fullest. This card symbolises new beginnings and a chance to start afresh. This card has come after a long spell of being alone and going through some tough situations that you are now ready to let go of. It is important to open yourself to more new opportunities.





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





The Fool card represents immense potential and possibilities. Apart from that it also shows journeys, new beginnings and adventures that are filled with freedom and optimism. This puts you apart from the constraints you have been putting on yourself for a while now. this card tells you to have childlike faith in what lies ahead and explore expecting magic all along the way. Anything can happen .





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





The World card shows unity and wholeness and symbolizes how your inner and outer world and words are converging. You are truly now a single entity and the more you do this the more you are going to experience peace. Apart from all this this card also brings about fulfilment and a break from the routine. Efforts you have been putting are now beginning to pay off.





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





The Knight of Cups has a lot of feminine energies as it shows the presence of someone in your life who is in touch with his feelings and uses them well to understand others around him especially you. This person is attractive and charming which makes him a preferred person to be with. This card is also representative of a new project with a lot of emotional and creative value for you.





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Page of Wands represents a youngster who is driven and has curiosity where journeys will take – this is you then you know what to do as you have the passion to succeed. But since many things are still unknown your ideas could still be a bit foggy. So identify new areas to explore, new opportunities you can take advantage to succeed. It means something is within you that is driving you in a direction.





22 NOVMBER –22 DECEMBER





The Three of Swords shows a bit of rejection, betrayal and discouragement. In moments like these you must remember that your responses to these will determine the further course of action. Also pain and such things are part of life and they allow us to see the other side because they exist. These are lessons one needs to learn as they make us stronger and more resilient.





22 DEC– 20 JANUARY





The Seven of Cups indicates a need to see clearly what is really there in your life- and you will also need to be very careful what you wish for and the choices you will make. This card is a reminder that while it is good to dream and wish for many things it is only action that will help you get those things. You will have to take steps to implement all that you are thinking of.





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





The King of Swords suggests you remain objective in your current situation - establish truth by sticking to facts. Because this king card shows the power and influence he has over you and this could be someone very important in your life. he will be someone who follows rules and regulations and will not stray from the path of doing the right thing. It may be annoying but this has its own benefits.





18 FEB–20 MARCH





The Nine of Wands shows hope even as you go through many challenges. You could have gone through many trials but through great determination and you have been able to overcome them all. The card is a sign of hope that you should face your trials with courage so that you get success. It could also mean that a you could have been betrayed by someone you work with.