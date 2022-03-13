Metro to open two new stations from today

Chennai Metro Rail will open two stations - Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot - from Sunday.

Chennai : The two stations are a part of Phase I extension line linking Washermanpet with Wimco Nagar that was inaugurated in February last year. A CMRL release said that both Tiruvottriyur Theradi station and Wimco Nagar Depot station will be operational from Sunday onwards.Passengers park their vehicles (two wheelers and four-wheelers) in Wimco Nagar Metro Station free of charge till March 31.