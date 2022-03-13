Two women rescued from flesh trade at an apartment in Velachery, 2 men held

A special team formed by Adyar Deputy Commissioner rescued two women from flesh trade on Friday and arrested two men who held them hostage.

Chennai : Based on a tip-off that women have been confined at an apartment in Velachery for flesh trade, the team searched the premises and rescued two women from Bengaluru and Kolkata. Two men, A Rahul (38) of Kolkata and Abubakkar Siddiq (30) of Thoothukudi, were picked up from the spot. Inquiries revealed that the duo had been engaged by one Karthik to run flesh trade with women for over a month. The duo was arrested while the women were sent to the home for rehabilitation. The police are now hunting for Karthik.