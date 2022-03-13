12-year-old boy dies in road mishap, parents, siblings escape with injuries

A 12-year-old boy died while four others of his family were injured in an accident on Chennai-Bangalore NH near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.
Chennai: Police said Suresh Rathinakumar’s family from Vellore had come to Ponamalee to attend a family function and was returning on Saturday morning when the car was hit by a lorry that tried to overtake it near Sriperumbudur. In the impact, the car jumped the median and turned turtle. Police said Joy Selva (12) died on the spot with severe injuries while his 10-year-old sister Angel, and brother Joy Immanuel, 20, parents Suresh Rathinakumar and Amali Catherine escaped with injuries. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are searching for the lorry driver.
