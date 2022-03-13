Chennai Mayor on temple visit spree

Chennai :

As per court orders, scheduled caste persons could not enjoy benefits of reservations once they convert to other religions.





On Saturday morning, Priya went to Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane and on Friday, she worshipped at Annai Kalikambal Temple in Broadway, where she coincidentally met actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan.





Mayor’s temple visits came at a time when several social media users claiming that she is a Christian.





While some Twitter handles expressed happiness claiming a Christian has been appointed as Mayor certain section question her eligibility as the post has been reserved for scheduled caste women category.





However, affidavit filed by Priya during the election says she belong to scheduled caste category.





When asked whether the temple visits are aimed to debunk the controversy surrounding her religion, R Rajan, Priya’s father, clarified that there is no connection between the temple visits and controversy. Recently, she also met Esra Sargunam, a Christian figure, which further fuelled the controversy.





“Party functionaries in the local areas invited her to visit the temple. She budged to the request, “ he added.





He further clarified that Priya is not a Christian but a dalit woman.