History-sheeter held for molesting minor girl inside public toilet

A 24-year-old man, who tried to sexually assault a minor girl inside a public toilet in Vyasarpadi, was secured by passers-by and handed over to police on Friday night.

Chennai : The incident happened when the victim, a 13-year-old Class 7 student of a private school, was walking back home from a relative’s house. J Manimaran (24) of Vyasarpadi, who has several cases pending, suddenly pushed the girl into the public toilet at Kalyanapuram and tried to sexually assault her. Police said he was drunk. Hearing her cries, passers-by broke open the toilet door and rescued the girl. Manimaran was beaten up by the public before handing him over to the police. Based on a complaint, Vyasarpadi police have registered a case against Manimaran under Pocso Act.