Tollgate staffer returning home dies as bike rams truck from behind

A 27-year-old man died on the spot after the bike he was riding rammed a moving truck from behind on Puzhal-Maduravoyal bypass road on Friday night.

Chennai : The deceased, Manikandan, was working as a collection staff at Kallikuppan toll gate. The accident happened when he was returning home after work. Near Kathirvedu, his bike rammed a moving truck from behind and Manikandan who suffered grievous injuries died on the spot. While the truck sped off without stopping, Madhavaram traffic investigation police reached the spot and sent Manikandan’s body to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.