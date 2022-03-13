Bike-borne trio hurls stones at MTC bus, damages windshield

An unidentified, bike-borne trio hurled stones at an MTC bus and damaged the windshield near Raj Bhavan on Friday evening.

Chennai : The incident happened around 3.30 pm when the bus (route No A51) was proceeding from T Nagar to East Tambaram. While the bus was negotiating a right turn near Raj Bhavan, three men on a bike hurled stones at the driver and fled the spot. The driver, P Senthil (40), escaped unhurt though the windshield was damaged. Based on a complaint, Guindy police have registered a case.