Ostracised for villager’s death, farmer hangs self in Chithamur

Chennai :

Police sources said victim Anna Dubai, a farmer, was awarded a punishment of paying Rs 30 lakh to another villager Ellappan who died of cardiac arrest after the fallout of a quarrel at a funeral ceremony a few days ago. The village heads conducted a kangaroo court and ordered Anna Durai to pay the money to Ellappan’s family. As he failed to pay it, the heads ostracised Anna Durai from the village.





Police said Anna Durai attended his relative’s funeral ceremony on March 8 in the village and there he picked up a quarrel with another villager Ellappan (35). After the funeral ceremony, Ellappan complained of cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment.





Ellappan’s family took up the issue before the village heads, who, on March 9, called for a kangaroo court and ordered that Anna Durai pay Rs 30 lakh to Ellappan’s family as compensation. As he failed to pay the money, the village heads ordered that Anna Durai be ostracised from the village. Following this, Anna Durai committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his house on Saturday morning. The Chengalpattu police, who registered a case under section 306, are inquiring with the village heads. Once it’s confirmed that Anna Durai was ostracised, fresh cases would be filed against the village heads.