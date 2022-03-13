Woman immolates self in front of lover’s house

Chennai :

The deceased Kamatchi of Ramanathapuram worked at a shop in Koyambedu where one Murugan (32) of Vayalur village near Minjur too used to work. Police said they allegedly developed a relationship. Though Murugan is already married and has children, he left her family last month to stay with Kamatchi in Puducherry. While Murugan’s wife Vasanthi lodged a complaint that her husband was missing, police traced the couple after which Murugan decided to return to his conjugal wife.





Upset over this, Kamatchi reached Vayalur with a can of petrol and set herself ablaze in front of Murugan’s house. Passersby tried to rescue her, but in vain since she was completely charred by then. On information, Kattur police retrieved her body and sent it to Ponneri government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and Murugan has been detained for inquiry.