Man strangles wife, tries to stage it as suicide

Chennai :

The deceased Yasmin (27) was married to the accused Abdul Rahman (37), a private firm employee, 10 years ago and the couple has two children.





Police said there were differences between the couple since Abdul Rahman allegedly suspected her of infidelity and he strangulated her to death on Friday after a quarrel erupted between them. While he called a doctor home and confirmed that Yasmin was dead, he informed the relatives that Yasmin was found unconscious when he woke up on Friday night.





On information, Esplanade police retrieved Yasmin’s body and sent it for post-mortem. While Abdul Rahman himself suggested to police that she could have consumed sleeping pills, police grilled him after which he spilt the beans that he strangulated Yasmin to death. He was arrested for murder and remanded in judicial custody.