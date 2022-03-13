Runaway minor duo from Bihar rescued at Perambur railway station

An 18-year-old boy from Bihar who ran away with a 12-year-old girl was rescued by RPF police at Perambur railway station on Friday.

Chennai : RPF police received information about the minor duo travelling on the Sangamithra Super Fast Express from Bihar police and searched for them. While they couldn’t find them on the train, RPF personnel later traced them to one of the platforms. Investigation revealed that they ran away from their houses. The Bihar police were alerted and RPF were told that the girl’s father has lodged a complaint against the boy and a case has been registered. The duo will be handed over to Bihar police upon their arrival.