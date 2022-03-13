Elderly woman abducted, relieved of 15 sovereigns

Chennai :

The victim Bharathi (65) of Kancheepuram was walking through Rajaji Market in Kancheepuram on Saturday morning. Police said a car stopped near Bharathi and two men who were inside the vehicle showed a piece of paper to Bharathi and asked for an address. Police said while Bharathi was explaining the route, the two men forced her to come inside the vehicle and kidnapped her.





The duo then threatened to part her with her gold chains and other ornaments, coming to around 15 sovereigns, and dropped her on the National Highway and sped away. A constable with Kancheepuram police, Yuvaraj, who noticed the incident, chased the car on his bike and also informed the Kancheepuram police control room to arrange for a vehicle check at Sunguvarchatram on the NH.





Based on the inputs from the control room, Sunguvachatiram police, who were on vehicle check on the NH, intercepted the kidnappers’ vehicle. Though the two men tried to flee from the spot, the police gave them a chase and nabbed both of them.





The police identified them as Asdulla Khan (30) and Taqui Ali (38) from Karnataka. The police seized the gold jewellery and car from them and they were remanded in judicial custody. Further inquiry is on.





Couple among 3 held for robbing elderly woman





Meanwhile, Kolathur police arrested a three-member gang including a couple for barging into a house and robbing an elderly woman after attacking her son.





The incident happened on March 3 when the victim Sabika, a helper at a private hospital, was alone at home. Based on her son’s complaint, Kolathur police registered a case and with the help of CCTV footage, secured A Karthik (23) alias Karukka Karthik of Kodungaiyur and R Balaji (23) of Kolathur. A probe revealed that Balaji’s wife Divya tipped the duo about the victim’s house. She too was arrested and all three remanded in judicial custody.