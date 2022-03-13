Ganja peddlers assault, strip 52-yr-old woman

Chennai :

Ironically, one of the accused in the case M Ramesh (29) of Kottivakkam is none other than the victim’s son-in-law, the second husband of her daughter, and police suspect the role of the victim’s daughter behind the incident and are interrogating if there is some other motive for the assault.





On Thursday evening, the victim Kumari’s (name changed) brother Gopi received a phone from Kumari’s phone number and a man who spoke from her end allegedly informed him that they have assaulted Kumari with knives.





When Gopi rushed to Kumari’s house in JJ Nagar in Manali, she was lying unconscious with bleeding injuries. He immediately admitted her at the Government Stanley Hospital and on information, Manali police conducted inquiries with her.





Kumari reportedly told police that she was taken in an autorickshaw by a few men in the wee hours on Thursday and confined in the house of one Anbazhagan in Chinna Sekkadu, where she was allegedly stripped and attacked with knives by the suspects.





They allegedly told the victim the assault is an act of revenge since she tipped police about the ganja business of one Lokeshwari in the neighbourhood and left her at her house in the evening before alerting her brother.





Based on her complaint, Manali police registered a case and arrested five persons including the victim’s son-in-law Ramesh in connection with the incident. The others were identified as G Anbazhagan (30) of Vyasarpadi, G Sarathkumar (27) of Manali, K Murugan (30) and K Parthiban (26) of Chinna Sekkadu. Preliminary inquiries revealed Ramesh was peddling ganja for Lokeshwari and the victim was against it.





However, when contacted, Manali police said the woman never informed police about the ganja peddling and added that investigation is on to ascertain if there is any other motive behind the attack.