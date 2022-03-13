Loan dispute: Vishal to deposit Rs 15 crore

Chennai :

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted this injunction on hearing the plea by Lyca Productions. The petitioner sought a direction to Vishal that all sums received or receivable by him in relation to the movie ‘Veeramae Vaagai Soodum’ should be deposited to the credit of the suit. The suit was filed to recover Rs 21.29 crore along with interest which was borrowed by the petitioner to the respondent.





“Vishal had to repay a loan of Rs 21.29 crore to Anbu Chezhiyan of Gopuram films. Based on the agreement, we have taken over the loan. As per the agreement, we have all the rights on the films produced by Vishal Film Factory,” the petitioner stated.





The petitioner further contended that the respondent, who is the producer of Veerame Vaagai Soodum movie under his banner Vishal Film Factory, had released the same on his own, which is against the agreement and is liable to return the debt and the movie should not be released on OTT.





However, Vishal’s counsel submitted that his client availed only a loan of Rs 15 crore from Anbuchezhiyan.





On recording the submissions, the judge directed Vishal to establish an interest bearing fixed deposit account in a nationalised bank in the name of the Registrar General, Madras High Court, for a sum of Rs 15 crore to the credit of the suit within three weeks. “Such fixed deposit shall be for an initial period of one year, and should be renewed until disposal of the suit,” the judge noted. The matter has been posted for March 23.