Cinema Paradiso: A dive into Madras’s history of silent film

The period was named after the renowned Sangam academies of poets and scholars who were based out of Madurai. During this age, Iyal, Isai and Natakam, or literature, music, and theatre were regarded as the indigenous art forms. Several centuries later, an Italian film theoretician named Ricciotto Canudo circa 1921, coined a term called the seventh art. He regarded filmmaking to be a new art form that combined the six previous arts of architecture, sculpture, painting, music, poetry, dance.





It might be argued that the savants of ancient Tamilakam might not have conjured in their wildest dreams that an art form that was reliant on such a high degree of technology, which has its roots all the way in France, thanks to the Lumiere Brothers’ Cinematographe motion picture system, would emerge as a cultural edifice that was more formidable than performing arts. Though a relatively late entrant to the party, cinema has become the most dominant means of entertainment for the masses.





While many consider cinema to be an organic extension of the stage, the former managed to blaze past, and in many ways, overwhelm the vibrant theatre culture prevailing in the region for hundreds of years. A characteristic that might be exclusive to Tamil Nadu, and the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, was the manner in which film stars, or more specifically heroes, were viewed not just as actors but a superior specimen who could even be trusted with political power and statecraft. In the past six decades, the region has borne witness to cinema veterans tossing their hats into the political ring on more than one occasion. Ironically, the origin story of cinema in Madras bears little resemblance to the larger than life phenomenon that it has turned into today.





Madras’s very first tryst with cinema took place in December 1896. Just before the dawn of a new century, a British photographer named T Stevenson rented out the famous Victoria Public Hall. Stevenson was the proprietor of the Madras Photographic Store, which was located on Mount Road and specialised in photographic equipment. He proceeded to advertise three nights of splendid entertainment in the form of the ‘cinematograph’. He had readied a playlist of about 10 short films and ensured that he included two items that had a local flavour as well.





The sequences involved horse races held at Guindy and a street scene shot at Mowbray’s Road in Alwarpet. These two regions have the honour of being the parts of Madras that were filmed on celluloid for the first time. But alas, the audiences in Madras weren’t sufficiently impressed. The Laterna Magica, an earlier model of an image projector, which had been employed for this screening, had been around for a few years. So Stevenson didn’t really have a surprise up his sleeve for the viewers. In addition, a cyclone sat tenaciously over by the Bay of Bengal and it drenched the city to its bones. The newly constructed museum building in Egmore was also being inaugurated at the same time. The free entry to the museum seemed more appealing to the attendees as an overly optimistic Stevenson had priced the tickets for his screening at a premium.





Films on topics such as Harnessing a Donkey seemed rather uninteresting for citizens to shell out a princely sum of Rs 1-3. In spite of the cold reception, Stevenson went on to make a career as a showman in the Presidencies and the royal enclaves of Mysore and Hyderabad. However, a cinematic spark seemed to have been lit amidst the locals. Other exhibitors soon began holding screenings in tents. Swamikannu Vincent, a railway draughtsman and R Venkiah, a photographer went all around India exhibiting imported, silent short films, and in turn popularised the medium. It wasn’t easy as the early cameras were cumbersome and the projector also was prone to malfunctioning. The bulb inside the projector had the highest wattage for any such contraption. To prevent overheating, the operators would have to adequately space out their screenings.





Believe it or not, these precursors to pop-corn and cola intermissions in multiplexes, were events into themselves back in the day. To keep the audience from getting restless during the breaks, theatres in Madras showcased dance, gymnastic performances and even boxing matches during the interval. The first decade of the 20th century witnessed the arrival of brick and mortar theatres, raising the hopes that the industry might have a concrete future. One of the earliest entertainment centres, an electric theatre has now transformed into the Philatelic Bureau on Mount Road and retains almost the same architecture. In 1911, George V (after whom George Town, Madras is named) crowned himself the emperor of India at New Delhi. Keen on recording this moment for posterity, the British Raj shipped in a slew of photographers, and some of them stayed back to explore the possibilities of entertaining the largest audience in the world – with moving pictures.





Thus began a new era of silent films that would be produced in Madras and South India between 1916 and 1934. In 1916, R Nataraja Mudaliar, a businessman, who happened to be in an unrelated industry of automobile spares, made the first silent film in South India. Mudaliar had met a photographer who had come to film the durbar, and decided to make a silent film. Using a hand-cranked camera, which ate up about 6,000 ft of film rolls, he produced Keechaka Vadham (The Annihilation of Keechaka), a story from the mythological epic Mahabharata. The shooting took place in a Kilpauk studio – India Film Company, although the film was processed in his lab in Bangalore. Five weeks was all it took to complete the first movie Made in Madras.





During his later film career, Mudaliar was unable to persuade any Indian actress to don the heroine’s role. Subsequently, two of his heroines turned out to be Anglo-Indian, a phenomenon that was echoed in the Bombay film industry as well. The golden age of silent films had just begun. Dialogues were written on title cards that appeared on the screen in-between shots. For audiences that could not read, a human prompter would stand beside the screen and read out the dialogue. Gradually, this electric mode of visual storytelling from across the seas would swallow up the local art forms and change life irrevocably.





The earliest films were all based on mythological tales and folklore. It was essentially a formula to bypass the need for literacy or education to enjoy this new democratic mode of entertainment, as opposed to the refinement, context and even class, necessitated by the other cultured forms of performance arts. The trickle of silent films became a tidal wave when caste restrictions, a prerequisite for audiences of other forms of art, were knocked off for cinema lovers.





Silent films then started mirroring the machinations of modern Indian life, which included the freedom struggle. The British government woke up to the impact of such mass media and introduced film censorship in 1918. In the 1920s, a silent film called Bhakta Vidur, became the first Indian film to be banned. The Madras Presidency surmised that the film would arouse indignation among Indians against the government, and incite them into following the principles of non-cooperation. The reasoning was that the character Vidur wore a Gandhi cap and spun a charkha in jail.





Around one hundred silent films were said to have been shot in Madras in a period of 15 years. The last one was made after the release of the first talkie or talking picture titled Kalidas. The 1931 bilingual (Tamil-Telugu) film directed by HM Reddy was the first sound film in the Tamil and Telugu languages. It was also the first talkie to be made in a South Indian language. Kalidas had changed the rules of the game forever as each actor spoke in a language he or she was conversant in. The heroine bantered in Tamil, while the hero communicated in Telugu, and some others even favoured Hindi. The arrival of talkies also sounded the death-knell for silent films.





During the wars, when the price of silver shot up, most of the prints of Madras’s first silent films, which contained silver nitrate, were scrapped. Only one film from the silent age, that was made in South India has survived – Raja Marthanda Varma, which was produced in Nagercoil. It would be another five decades before silent films would reemerge, in a blink and miss appearance.





Pushpaka Vimana or Pesum Padam (in Tamil), a 1987 black comedy written and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, starring Kamal Haasan would turn out to be a runaway hit as a critical darling and a crowd puller, and bag a National Award for Best Wholesome Entertainer. Close to 20 years hence, Hollywood would experiment with the wordless format for the first hour of the animated spectacle Wall-E, as a nod to the comedic genius of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. And in 2011, French filmmaker Michel Hazanivicius would pull off a coup with his multi-Oscar winning, part-silent, part-talkie, black and white film The Artist.









