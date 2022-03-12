Chennai to experience mist in the early mornings for the next 2 days: RMC

Chennai :

Though Chennai experience dry weather after the maximum temperature has gone up in the recent days, for the next 2 days there would be mist during the early mornings due to atmospheric moisturize, said the regional meteorological center on Saturday. Meanwhile, south and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to get rains from March 15.





"As we receive northerly wind and the city has cloudless condition during the night time, and due to atmospheric moisture the city to experience mist in the early mornings for the next 48 hours. And the maximum temperature would come down by one - two degrees Celsius," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai.





He added that after a few days both the minimum and maximum temperature will increase as the summer season has started.





On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 32.8 degrees Celsius and 33.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Though the state experience dry weather for the past few days, southern and western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu to receive rains from March 15 due to the atmospheric circulation.





"Due to the atmospheric circulation over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, Southern districts - Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli, Western Ghats districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi is likely to get light to moderate rains from March 15," said Senthamarai.





However, dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 48 hours.