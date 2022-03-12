Sat, Mar 12, 2022

GCC plans to restore Kadapakkam lake into a recreational spot

Published: Mar 12,202202:20 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

As per the project report, the lake will have cycle track, walkway, children play area and others. In addition to the facilities, the lake will also have a bird island, which will have trees planted using Miyawaki technique.

Greater Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation
Chennai:
Pristine Kadappakkam lake in Manali is all set to be converted into a recreational spot, in line with Villivakkam lake, as the Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared detailed project report.

As per the project report, the lake will have cycle track, walkway, children play area and others. In addition to the facilities, the lake will also have a bird island, which will have trees planted using Miyawaki technique.

The civic body has already availed no objection from public works department that maintains the lake. The project will be carried out using funding from Asian Development Bank.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations