Butchering patriarchy with a fine cut

Chennai :

Women flying fighter jets - not new. Women running billion dollar companies - nothing new either. But women slicing raw meat, chopping off the shoulder blade, perfecting the rann cut for that fancy rezala - doesn’t sound so common. A group of women running a meat shop in the city is doing exactly that - butchering meat to run their families, and absolutely proud of it.





Even as 28-year-old Priya Rajan becomes Chennai’s first-ever Dalit woman mayor, direct to consumer meat brand TenderCuts has launched its store run predominantly by women at Neelankarai. The company is known to employ women, train and depute them to perform various tasks including store management, customer service, accounting, butchering and housekeeping. They started hiring women butchers in their stores since last year.





But why expose women to a domain that is generally considered ‘messy’ and meant for men? Why not! Say officials of the company. Aruna Jathar, chief marketing officer at TenderCuts says, “As a woman, I’m proud to be a part of a brand that values women and allows women to break gender stereotypes. We’ve always encouraged women to don different roles and responsibilities ensuring a better career for themselves.”





Talking about taking this plunge of employing women for butchering, a job that men have been doing for years now, Sasikumar K, co-founder and the chief business officer says, “Butchering is not a common career opportunity for most women, but with us today there are more than 100 women butchers who are trail-blazing a new career.”





We spoke to Sridevi, a butcher at the company’s Thoraipakkam outlet about how she is handling her job. “I joined the company with the housekeeping department initially. The training helped me explore my interests in butchering and also take up various roles at the store. Now, I am a senior butcher, and I train the newcomers on the customised cuts and customer favourites. I am getting opportunities to learn new things everyday, and the team helps me in pushing my boundaries. The introduction of the all-women’s store certainly makes us more proud and confident. This will inspire more women to come forward to take up this profession,” she says.





Talk to actor, politician and women’s right advocate Khushbu Sundar about it, and she gives a clap back, too. “Women are taking up every job, and I will not say odd jobs as no job is an odd job. Glad to see women taking up a profession which ideally they wouldn’t a few years back. Gender discrimination should stop. Who decides what a woman should take up or not? The choice is entirely hers. Let her fly high. Let her touch an unseen horizon. Let her bask in the glory of her own aura. Let her light up the sky with her strength and courage,” she says.