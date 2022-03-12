Couple held for abducting newborn from Kanchi GH

Chennai :

According to police, Sujatha from Ranipet district gave birth to a baby boy at the Kancheepuram GH three days ago. On Friday morning, Ramu and Sathya, a couple from Tiruvallur, came to the hospital posing as visitors. They went to the maternity ward took the newborn and played with the baby for a while.





It was only after a little while later that Sujatha and her husband Prabakaran realised that the couple disappeared with the child. Hearing their cries, the people and hospital staff began searching for the baby. They managed to catch the couple when they were heading towards the bus stop. Soon, a team from Vishnu Kanchi police station arrived at the spot, and arrested and took them to the station for further inquiry.





During the inquiry, Ramu claimed that they had visited the hospital for treatment. It was an elderly woman who gave the baby and asked them to quickly get out of the hospital. As they were childless, they decided to take the baby with them. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the elderly woman who alleged