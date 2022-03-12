Customs seize semi-precious stones worth Rs 4.43 cr from Sri Lanka

Customs officials seized semi-precious stones worth Rs 4.43 crore from Chennai airport foreign post office on Friday.
Chennai: Based on specific information that a shipment that arrived from Sri Lanka was intercepted by the Chennai Air Cargo Customs for detailed examination. The shipment was sent to a jewellery shop in Chennai and it was declared that the shipment consists of semi-precious stones worth Rs 5 lakh. However, the officials on suspicion before clearing the shipment opened the package for validation. During the examination, 204 carats of diamond along with some other precious stones, like hessonite, sapphire were found concealed in the package. Valuation of the cargo by government approved valuer came to Rs 4.43 crore, whereas the value declared to Customs was only Rs 5.85 lakh. The consignment was seized under Customs Act. Further, the bank account of the businessman who imported the stones having an amount of Rs 60 lakh was blocked and provisionally attached under section 110 (5) of the Customs Act. During the raid in his house, Rs 56,000 and account books were seized. Further investigations are in progress.
