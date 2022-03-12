43-year-old man electrocuted while washing car near Tambaram

A 43-year-old man was electrocuted to death while washing a car in Tambaram on Thursday.
Chennai: The deceased Varadarajan of Gowrivakkam near Tambaram was working in a private car wash facility in Sudarsan Nagar in Tambaram. On Thursday night, Varadarajan was washing a car, but suddenly suffered an electric shock and became unconscious. On hearing the noise the other staff rushed Varadarajan to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared brought dead. On information, Selaiyur police team visited the spot and sent the body for post mortem to Chromepet Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating how Varadarajan suffered an electric shock.
Conversations