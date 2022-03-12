Chikku remains critical even after removal of pellet in 6-hr surgery

Chennai :

Sridhar , a private firm employee, said the pellet had hit the right side of Chikku’s body and was stuck near the skin on the left damaging his liver, kidney and spleen. “The injured part of the liver has been removed and the punctures in kidney and spleen fixed. Vets said Chikku should be in observation for at least five days due to internal infection because of excessive bleeding,” said Sridhar.





While the surgery cost Sridhar Rs 25,000, he has spent about Rs 40,000 till Thursday. Sridhar and his wife adopted the dog two years after they saw it hit by a vehicle. “He suffered a fracture and he still has a metal plate fixed inside to enable it to walk. We adopted him since he might not have been able to survive on his own and named him Chikku since its skin tone resembled the fruit,” says Sridhar.





Chikku, who went on a morning walk as usual on Monday, returned home





bleeding from the abdomen. “While we thought he could have got pierced by thorns since it started vomiting, vets decided to take an x-ray and took time to confirm that there was a pellet inside since they have not come across such an incident before. The surgery began around 6 pm on Tuesday and went on till 1 am next day,” says Sridhar.





Sridhar is sure that the dog was shot within a 100-metre radius from





his house and Perumbakkam police who registered a case have reportedly suggested that the miscreant might have used an air pistol since there was no gunpowder in the pellet and fired from 10 to 15-ft range.





“The incident has raised suspicion about two other missing stray dogs we used to feed earlier. We just wish this to be the last of such incidents,” he said.