History-sheeter hacked to death in gang war, 8 held

Chennai :

The deceased, Ranjith alias ‘Double’ Ranjith (22) of Villivakkam, was an ‘A’ category rowdy with two murder cases and attempt-to-murder charges pending in Villivakkam, ICF and Sholavaram stations. Coming out on bail, he had shifted base to Red Hills.





Meanwhile, ‘Sottai’ Selvam (27), who was attacked by Ranjith, approached his rival gang led by history-sheeters Udayakumar (24), ‘Kattan’ Karthik (28) and Srinivasan (24). Even as both gangs were hatching plans to attack each other, Ranjith and gang reached Selvam’s house on New Avadi Road on Thursday. While Selvam locked himself up inside, Karthik, Srinivasan and others surrounded Ranjith.





Ranjith allegedly tried to attack the rivals with a machete, but they snatched it and hacked him to death in public view. His accomplice Sathish also suffered severe head injuries and was hospitalised.





A special team led by Assistant Commissioner B Sahadevan traced Karthik, Udayakumar, Selvam, Srinivasan, Jayakanthan (25), Vimal Kumar (30), Suresh Kumar (27) and Padmanaban (32) from different locations. Further investigation is on.