Chennai Mayor promises medical camps every month

Chennai :

On Friday, the Mayor, along with Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, inaugurated a medical camp on Bharathiar Street in Taramani and inspected COVID-19 vaccination works undertaken at the camp.





“This is the third medical camp under the initiative that was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Residents should utilise the camps in which services like check-ups and treatment are being given,” she said.





She added that measures will be taken to conduct similar medical camps every month. Earlier, the civic body conducted medical camps in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Sholinganallur zones. In the camps conducted in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, around 3,000 persons took part while more than 2,000 residents participated in the Sholinganallur camp.





A Chennai Corporation release said that treatment under 17 streams including general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, and others are being provided under the initiative.





“As many as 30 medical professionals including doctors, nurses, technicians, and others have been employed to conduct the camps in Chennai. The initiative was launched in October 2021,” the release added.