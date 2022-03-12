Staffer at high-end boarding centre punches dog to death

Chennai :

Though the staff had allegedly tried to cover it up as heart attack, she grew suspicious and checked the CCTV footage which showed her pet collapsing and dying after receiving a punch to its chest.





Before she left for Germany for higher studies in 2020, Nisha (name changed) searched online and found a boarding centre for her pet dog named Charlie. Though the fee was a stiff Rs 12,000 a month, the facility had good ratings and promised her that it would be available 24x7.





“We found this boarding centre at Arumbakkam online. It had good reviews and promised they would be available round the clock,” she said. However, Nisha soon realised that they were not as prompt as promised, and she was able to see the dog through video call only once in three weeks.





One day, Nisha noticed an injury on the dog’s leg. When asked about it, the person in charge of the facility claimed it was some infection. Though it was suspicious, she did not pursue the matter further.





“On March 3, I received a call from the boarding centre that the dog had some breathing issue and was admitted to the hospital. I asked the person to show Charlie’s condition via video call but he refused and abruptly cut the call. Around 2 pm, he called again to say dog died of heart attack,” said Nisha.





Refusing to believe them, she insisted on viewing the footage from the CCTV cameras at the boarding centre. When she checked, she was shocked to find a staffer punching Charlie in the chest. The dog died a short while later. “The man punched him for defecating. Charlie vomited after being punched and collapsed. Only after that did we know that he was kept at home in Velachery, which is not spacious enough. All the while we were under the impression that he was at Arumbakkam,” Nisha said.





She filed a complaint at Velachery police station, and officials have issued a CSR.