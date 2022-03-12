‘Make carriageways narrower, pavements wider’

Chennai :

“We see street vendors as competitors to pedestrian space. Actually, the contribution of street vendors to the local economy is considerable. And they are the ‘eyes on the street’ protection to pedestrians and other road users. To accommodate all this, we should make carriageways narrower and pavements wider,” she said, delivering the keynote address at National Pedestrains’ Conference, 2022 here.





Stressing on the health benefits of walking, she wondered, “When Nordic countries build road infrastructure to encourage walking, why are we doing the opposite?” She noted that in the present scenario where policy, planning and implementation all ignore the needs of pedestrians, this style of urban planning will only result in rising congestion, rising pollution and increasing pedestrian fatalities.





The National Pedestrian Conference organised by SUM NET India aims to create a national pedestrian policy that will afford pedestrians a safe and enjoyable walking infrastructure.