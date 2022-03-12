Metro works: Traffic diverted on Arcot Road

Pedestrians walk along the sides, amid traffic, on Arcot Road in Valasaravakkam

Chennai :

An official release said the traffic changes will be effective for three days from Friday on a trial basis until Sunday and will be further extended as per requests.





The traffic diversions are as follows:





Heavy Vehicles (outgoing direction): All heavy vehicles including MTC buses coming from Vadapalani towards Porur will take a left at Arcot Road - Lakshmi Nagar 40 feet road junction and proceed via 40 feet road – 3rd cross street, 1st main road, Mount- Poonamallee- Avadi Road to reach Porur junction.





The above route from Arcot Road - Lakshmi Nagar 40 feet road to 1st main road will be made a one-way, but ambulance vehicles are allowed as usual on Arcot Road. Vehicles are not allowed from Mount- Poonamallee- Avadi Road towards Lakshmi Nagar 1st main road.





Heavy vehicles (incoming direction): Vehicles coming from Porur junction towards Vadapalani junction will be allowed on Arcot Road as usual.





Members of the public are advised to post their views and valid suggestion through the DC Avadi Traffic’s email address on dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com. Also, they may post their suggestions to the Avadi Police Commissionerate through Twitter: http://twitter.com/avadipolice.