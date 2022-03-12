Ban on track rent for laying optical fibre cables: Cash-starved GCC to lose Rs 80 crore every year

Chennai :

“State Information Department, in order in January, has directed the local bodies to stop collecting track rents for optic fibre cables. Now, we have to adhere to the order and stop collecting rent,” an official said.





The official added that a resolution will be passed in the council meeting to ratify the government order. Even before the ratification, some service providers have applied for waiving the track rent.





As per a GO issued in 2014 by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the civic body has been collecting track rent from the service providers for carrying optic fibre cables through streetlight posts installed by the civic body. Track rent for underground cables is also being collected.





According to data, optic fibre cables of around 10,400 kilometres are being carried through streetlight posts by 23 internet service providers. The firms should pay a yearly track rent of Rs 63,000 per kilometre of cable carried through lampposts to the Electrical department. Apart from this, service providers should pay Rs 9,000 per kilometre if they carry cables underground through bus route roads to the Roads department.





In total, the Electrical department earns around Rs 70 crore and the Road department earns Rs 10 crore every year. Moreover, the Electrical department can hike the rent by 10 per cent every year.





For the present financial year, the civic body is yet to recover track rent worth Rs 50 crore from the internet providers.





The order of the Information department justified the move saying waiving of track rents would encourage the firms and increase the reach of high-speed internet to all parts of the State.





However, the firms should pay one-time licence charges to the local bodies concerned.