One-man panel on Smart City projects begins probe

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation sources, PWC Davidar had a video-conferencing meeting with deputy commissioner MS Prasanth during which the committee was said to have gathered certain details about the smart city projects in the city. However, the contents of the conversation were not made public by both the civic body and the committee.





Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation official, privy to the smart city mission, said that the committee will investigate whether the selection of works under the Smart Cities Mission was in accordance with the guidelines. “The committee will inquire about the implementation of the projects in all the 11 smart cities in the state,” the official added.





Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on the floor of the Assembly in January that an inquiry commission would be constituted to investigate alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Smart Cities Mission in Chennai during the AIADMK regime.





The development was following the flooding in T Nagar, where the civic body pumped in several crores under the Smart City mission.





Smart city projects include cycling tracks, lake restoration projects, smart LED street lights, smart classrooms, stormwater drains and pedestrian plazas.





As per the government order, 644 projects were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 10,651 crore. Of them, 257 costing Rs 1,327 crore had been completed and work was underway on 339 projects costing Rs 7,947.5 crore.