'Party has reigned victorious': Kamal greets friend Kejriwal, AAP over Punjab election victory

Chennai :

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in Punjab Assembly elections.





"Congratulations to my friend @ArvindKejriwal and Aam Aadmi party for their sweeping victory. It is commendable that within ten years since it's inception, the party has reigned victorious in another state, Punjab," he wrote.





It may be noted that Arvind Kejriwal was one of the few politicians who Kamal Haasan had met before he launched his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam. Kejriwal was present at MNM party launch in Madurai in February 2018.