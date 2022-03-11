'Best experience in India': Travelers from Morocco join cleanup drive at Thiruvanmiyur beach

Chennai :

Two Moroccon travelers joined the save a turtle team for a beach cleanup drive to create awareness on responsible tourism at Thiruvanmiyur beach on Friday. The travelers said that it is more about education than cleaning the trash, and they would initiate at their country too.





"Around 200 college students joined the cleanup drive, and it was a good thing to clear up the trash. More than cleaning the beach it is about education for the people, they should think twice before littering the public places. And plastic waste is not good for the environment and humans," said Anass Fetoui, a Moroccon traveler.





Generally, tourists visit the city, litter the places. These vloggers from Morocco got in touch with the Save a Turtle team through a travel company to promote responsible tourism. They urged tourists to stop littering public places and take responsibility for throwing the trash. So, dressed up as trash man to create awareness.





"People should minimize the usage of plastic because it is good for us. And small actions do bring a big change. If we see any waste lying around without hesitation we should carry a small bag to clear up the place," said Abdelkrim Ouaaddi, another traveler who joined the cleanup drive.





"This is the best experience in India, and we would like to bring this initiative to our country also. So, that people would think of the harm the plastic would do to nature," he added.