Fri, Mar 11, 2022

Land grabbing case: HC grants conditional bail to former minister D Jayakumar

Published: Mar 11,202212:11 PM

Recently, Jayakumar had obtained bail in a case booked for assaulting and parading a DMK worker without a shirt during the urban local body polls.

D Jayakumar (File)
Chennai:
The High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to former Minister D Jayakumar in the alleged land grabbing case for allegedly threatening his son-in-law’s brother into selling a land worth Rs 5 crore at a lesser price.


