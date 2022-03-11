Land grabbing case: HC grants conditional bail to former minister D Jayakumar

Recently, Jayakumar had obtained bail in a case booked for assaulting and parading a DMK worker without a shirt during the urban local body polls.
Chennai:
The High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to former Minister D Jayakumar in the alleged land grabbing case for allegedly threatening his son-in-law’s brother into selling a land worth Rs 5 crore at a lesser price.

