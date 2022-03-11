Duo attacked by gang after alleged moral policing at Marina

Chennai :

Two men were attacked by a gang of 10 members after the duo allegedly harassed a couple at the Marina Beach on Thursday night.





The injured Nagaraj and Pradeep of Padi are said to be working assistants to advocates and tncident happened around 10.15 pm on Marina service road opposite to Vivekanandar Illam.





Police said that a 10-member gang attacked the duo and fled the spot. The injured were admitted to a hospital. On information, Marina police conducted inquiries with the victims.





Investigation revealed that they confronted a couple spending time together at the beach and questioned them. While the couple left the spot, the man reportedly returned with his friends and attacked the duo.





Marina police have launched a hunt for the suspects and further investigation is on.

