Cops hunt for man who shot at pet dog

Chennai :

According to the police, Sridaran (37) of Sithalapakkam in Pallikaranai found his pet dog with injuries.





He administered first aid, but the dog kept howling the whole night as if in unbearable pain. Worried about this, he took it to the veterinary hospital.





When they probed, the doctors were shocked to find a bullet inside the dog’s body, and removed it after surgery. As advised by the doctors, Sridaran filed a complaint in the Perumbakkam police station on Thursday morning. Further investigation is on.