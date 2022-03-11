Corporation moots project to redesign Chennai canals

Chennai :

The plan is to use hydraulic modelling to increase the speed of water flow, which could help reduce inundation – or at least reduce its duration.





According to a Corporation official, creating liners, sidewalls and beds on the canals will increase the flow of water to rivers. “We are now planning to construct drains based on hydraulic modelling and the run-off volume. The design of the drain network, including canals, has to be revised,” the official said.





“Creating liners, sidewalls and beds will reduce surface tension and increase the speed of water flow. Also, hindrances will be removed and canals will be widened wherever they have narrowed,” the official added.





There are eight major canals in the city that collect rainwater from storm water drains – Captain Cotton canal, Kodungaiyur canal, MGR canal, Manapakkam canal, Otteri Nullah, Mambalam canal, Virugambakkam canal, and Buckingham canal. Of these Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam canal, and Buckingham canal are being maintained by the Public Works Department while the remaining are maintained by the civic body.





The Corporation has already reworked the design of new drains by reducing the distance between manholes to two metres from the earlier five. This was done because of the difficulty it faced in desilting them during the November rains.





When asked about the existing drains, officials said the top portion of the drains would be demolished and removable slabs that could be opened and closed would be retrofitted. The civic body has also made a design modification termed ‘siphoning’ so that blockages due to the crisscrossing of cables can be avoided.