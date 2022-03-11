College duo slips from suburban train, 1 dead

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as R Venkatesan (19) of Tiruvallur district, a second-year BA Economic student of Pachaiyappas College while the injured friend, M Vijay (19) of Tiruvallur district was a second-year BA History student.





The incident happened on Wednesday evening when they were returning home in Tiruttani-bound suburban train from Chennai Central suburban terminal.





While they were travelling with 20 other students on the footboard, one of them was hit by a pole off the track between Perambur Loco Works and Perambur Carriage Works stations. Vijay who allegedly tried to catch hold of Venkatesan also fell off the train in the bid.





Since the distance between the two stations is just about a kilometre, their friends got down in the Carriage Works station and rushed to the spot.





The duo was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in an autorickshaw, but Venkatesan died soon after he was admitted. Vijay had been admitted to the same hospital. Perambur railway police registered a case and are investigating.