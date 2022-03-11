Money laundering: FCI ex-official, wife get 3 yrs jail property to be confiscated

Chennai :

The Additional Sessions Court Judge for CBI cases, Chennai convicted both Dorai Raj, the then DGM of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Chennai and his wife Sarumathi on the charges of money laundering and sentenced them to three years’ Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 each, apart from immediate confiscation of the properties they amassed from money laundering.





The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of a charge-sheet filed by the ACB, CBI, Chennai alleging that huge amounts of illegal gratification were received by Dorai Raj and other officials of FCI, Chennai.





A provisional attachment order was filed in 2016 for the attachment of immovable property valued at Rs 81 lakh in the name of Sarumathi.





Thereafter, a prosecution complaint was filed before the additional Session Court judge for CBI cases, Chennai which has now resulted in the conviction of the accused, a release from the ED said.