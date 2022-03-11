MDMA tablets from Netherlands seized at Foreign Post Office

Chennai :

Two parcels that arrived from the Netherlands an addressed to Vijayawada and Hyderabad based persons were opened on suspicion and 32 tablets, suspected to be MDMA and weighing about 15 grams were found.





In another case, a parcel containing ganja, ingeniously concealed, was intercepted and examined. It led to the recovery of ganja in the form of dried lumps weighing 419 grams. 32 tablets of MDMA and 419 grams of ganja, totally valued at Rs 1.61 lakh were seized from the parcels under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigations are in progress.