2 conductors die as lorry rams bike

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as Nandagopan (51) of Thatchur in Maduranthagam and Jothi Prakash (45) of Edaiyur Nagarapakkam in Thirukalukundram. Both were friends and were working as MTC bus conductors in the Alandur depot.





In the wee hours of Thursday both of them were travelling to Chengalpattu on a bike. Police said around 4.15 am while they were on the Ratinamkenaru flyover a lorry rammed the bike from behind and both of them died on the spot with severe head injuries.





On information, the Chengalpattu Town police team arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police registered a case and after a search arrested lorry driver Sakthivel (30). Further inquiry is on.





Young techie dies in mishap





Meanwhile, a 24-year-old engineer died in an accident on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial road on Thursday.





The deceased Mukundan (24) of Tiruchy was a mechanical engineer and was staying in a rented house in Neelankarai with his friend Sivakumar, a software engineer. Since Sivakumar got a job abroad, Mukundan in the wee hours of Thursday went to drop Sivakumar at the Chennai airport and around 3 am was returning on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when he lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle and fell into the bushes.





Police said Mukundan, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, died on the spot. The Pallikaranai police team sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital and the police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.