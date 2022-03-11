Two former Avadi Commissioners among four under DVAC scanner

Chennai :

The accused are former Commissioners (since retired) Bala Subramanian (in-charge) and K Krishna Moorthy; R Subbuthai formerly Town Planning Officer, Avadi Corporation, now working in Madurai Corporation; and V Kamuthurai, formerly town planning inspector, who is now under suspension.





Avadi municipality became a Corporation in 2019.





While working in Avadi from 2002 to 2004 and 2017 to 2020, the officials allegedly violated the procedures to favour private individuals in return for pecuniary advantage, causing financial loss to the local body, the agency noted.





According to DVAC FIR, Subbuthai and Bala Subramanian violated the procedures and sanctioned approval for regularisation of a 99,106 sqft land in Tirumullaivoyal for the applicant, B Jeyaraman, which led to a loss of Rs 12 lakh to the municipality.





During her second stint at the Corporation in 2019, Subbuthai, along with Kamuthurai and Krishnamurthy, violated the procedures and granted the approval for residential plots in Sekkadu Village to an extent of 13,031 sq mts for the applicant, K Ravichandran, added the FIR. The agency has booked them under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.