Woman techie held for fake surety to bail out parents

The Central Crime Branch police arrested a 34-year-old woman for submitting fake asset documents in the court as surety to bail out her parents, who were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in a chit fund fraud case.





The woman, V Divya (34) of Kodungaiyur, is a software engineer whose parents, Venkatesan and Rathi, were arrested last August for cheating investors to the tune of Rs 23 lakh. After their bail pleas were rejected multiple times, Divya approached the CMM court in Egmore in December.





The petition pointed out that the couple had spent 90 days in prison. To fulfil the condition imposed while granting bail that surety for Rs 20 lakh should be submitted, Divya handed over asset documents. However, after perusing the documents, the court staff found them fake and lodged a complaint to the Central Crime Branch.





The forgery prevention wing inspector Chitra registered a case and arrested Divya after investigation. Another person, R Gopal (67) of Kavarapettai who allegedly prepared the fake documents was also arrested.