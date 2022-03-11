Identify vending and non-vending zones in Chennai, HC tells GCC

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a plea by S Singaram. The petitioner sought a direction to remove the roadside vendors from the footpaths.





When the matter was taken up, the bench held that it was not satisfied with the action taken report submitted by the GCC as it was not in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending), Act, 2014.





“The action as envisaged under the Act of 2014 would now be taken on a day-to-day basis. GCC should earmark vending and non vending zones and not permit vendors in the non-vending zone. That would be ensured by the GCC at the earliest,” CJ MN Bhandari held.





The court also held that the GCC had not completed the steps even now, despite the direction of the Apex Court for strict compliance with the provisions of the Act of 2014.





The bench adjourned the matter to April 7.